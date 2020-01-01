Exynos 880 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
40
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- Performs 66% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 235K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +70%
666
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +31%
1825
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +24%
290576
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|746 MHz
|Cores
|5
|12
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 880 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 880 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Samsung Exynos 880 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Samsung Exynos 880 vs Exynos 9611
- Samsung Exynos 880 vs Exynos 980
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Kirin 980
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Kirin 710
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs 990 (4G)
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835