Exynos 880 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
60
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
47
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
59
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 290K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
- Performs 20% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
666
Kirin 980 +5%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1825
Kirin 980 +36%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
290576
Kirin 980 +39%
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|720 MHz
|Cores
|5
|10
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
