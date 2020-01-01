Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Exynos 880 vs Kirin 980

Exynos 880
Exynos 880
VS
Kirin 980
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Announced 1 year and 9 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 290K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Performs 20% better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880
666
Kirin 980 +5%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880
1825
Kirin 980 +36%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880
290576
Kirin 980 +39%
403506

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency - 720 MHz
Cores 5 10
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced May 2020 August 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

