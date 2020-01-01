Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs Kirin 990 (5G) – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Announced 8 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 290K
  • Performs 56% better in floating-point computations
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880
666
Kirin 990 (5G) +15%
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880
1825
Kirin 990 (5G) +71%
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880
290576
Kirin 990 (5G) +73%
503438

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Kirin 990 (5G)

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency - 700 MHz
Cores 5 16
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 Balong 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2020 October 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

