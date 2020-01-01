Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

Exynos 880 vs Kirin 985

Exynos 880
Exynos 880
VS
Kirin 985
Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
  • Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 290K
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Performs 13% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880
666
Kirin 985
н/д
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880
1825
Kirin 985
н/д
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880
290576
Kirin 985 +35%
392336

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
Cores 5 8
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 April 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 985 and Exynos 880 or ask any questions
