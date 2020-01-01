Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Exynos 880 vs Dimensity 1000

Exynos 880
Exynos 880
VS
Dimensity 1000
Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Announced 6 months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 8 score – 508K vs 290K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880
666
Dimensity 1000 +20%
797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880
1825
Dimensity 1000 +68%
3071
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880
290576
Dimensity 1000 +75%
508853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
Cores 5 9
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 2300 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 November 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

