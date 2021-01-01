Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

Exynos 880 vs Dimensity 900

Exynos 880
VS
Dimensity 900
Exynos 880
Dimensity 900

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 289K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 880
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 880
289995
Dimensity 900 +68%
487978
Total score 289995 487978

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Dimensity 900

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 7 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Execution units 5 4
Shading units 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6877
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 900 and Exynos 880, or ask any questions
