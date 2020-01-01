Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Exynos 880 vs Helio G90T

Exynos 880
Exynos 880
Helio G90T
Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 10 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +35%
666
Helio G90T
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +11%
1825
Helio G90T
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +1%
290576
Helio G90T
288623

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency - 800 MHz
Cores 5 4
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2020 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Exynos 880 or ask any questions
