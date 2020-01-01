Exynos 880 vs Helio G95
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
47
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
36
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
46
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 290K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +29%
666
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +12%
1825
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
290576
Helio G95 +4%
302733
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|900 MHz
|Cores
|5
|4
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
