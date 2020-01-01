Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs Helio P60 – what's better?

Exynos 880 vs Helio P60

Exynos 880
Exynos 880
VS
Helio P60
Helio P60

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Performs 6.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 172K
  • Announced 2 years and 3 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +143%
666
Helio P60
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +59%
1825
Helio P60
1145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +69%
290576
Helio P60
172442

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Helio P60

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency - 800 MHz
Cores 5 3
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 86 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 February 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6771
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site Mediatek Helio P60 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P60 and Exynos 880 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish