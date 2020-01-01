Exynos 880 vs Helio P60
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
49
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Performs 6.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 172K
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +143%
666
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +59%
1825
1145
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +69%
290576
172442
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|800 MHz
|Cores
|5
|3
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|86 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|February 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6771
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2