Exynos 880 vs Helio P90
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
34
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
39
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Performs 4.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 220K
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +67%
666
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +21%
1825
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +32%
290576
220657
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|970 MHz
|Cores
|5
|3
|Number of ALUs
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|November 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6779
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
