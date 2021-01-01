Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 480

Exynos 880
Exynos 880
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 244K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 880
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 880 +18%
288854
Snapdragon 480
244695
Total score 288854 244695

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 7 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Adreno 619
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Execution units 5 -
Shading units 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - SM4350
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 880 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Samsung Exynos 880 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
3. Samsung Exynos 880 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
4. Samsung Exynos 880 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
5. Samsung Exynos 880 and MediaTek Helio G90T
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Exynos 880, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish