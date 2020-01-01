Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Performs 65% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 177K
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +90%
666
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +38%
1825
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +64%
290576
177622
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|700-750 MHz
|Cores
|5
|-
|Number of ALUs
|80
|128
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM670
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 880 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 880 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Samsung Exynos 880 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Samsung Exynos 880 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Samsung Exynos 880 or MediaTek Helio G90T
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or Samsung Exynos 9611
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 660