Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 678

Exynos 880
Exynos 880
VS
Snapdragon 678
Snapdragon 678

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Performs 63% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 11 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 217K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 7-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +49%
661
Snapdragon 678
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +31%
1839
Snapdragon 678
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +33%
288336
Snapdragon 678
217188

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Snapdragon 678

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
Process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 7 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Adreno 612
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 720 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 5 2
Shading units 80 96
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 December 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SDM678
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 678 and Exynos 880, or ask any questions
