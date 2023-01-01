Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 680 – what's better?

Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 680

Exynos 880
VS
Snapdragon 680
Exynos 880
Snapdragon 680

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali-G76 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 316K vs 269K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 880
vs
Snapdragon 680

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 880 +18%
316618
Snapdragon 680
269164
CPU - 80369
GPU - 49250
Memory - 63380
UX - 76547
Total score 316618 269164
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 880 +77%
655
Snapdragon 680
371
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 880 +17%
1804
Snapdragon 680
1547

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Score - 441

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 23 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 65 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 62 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact - 26 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Snapdragon 680

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 MP5 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 720 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 5 2
Shading units 80 96
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3500 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1380 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2020 October 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number S5E8805 SM6225
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 880 vs Exynos 850
2. Samsung Exynos 880 vs Exynos 1280
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 vs MediaTek Helio G99
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 vs MediaTek Helio G85
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 vs MediaTek Helio G95
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 695
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 vs MediaTek Dimensity 810
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 vs MediaTek Helio G88
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 vs MediaTek Dimensity 700
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 vs MediaTek Helio G96
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 680 and Exynos 880, or ask any questions
EnglishРусский