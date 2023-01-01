Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 680 VS Exynos 880 Snapdragon 680 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali-G76 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 880 Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations

Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 316K vs 269K Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm) Higher GPU frequency (~32%)

Higher GPU frequency (~32%) Announced 1-year and 5-months later

Announced 1-year and 5-months later 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 880 +18% 316618 Snapdragon 680 269164 CPU - 80369 GPU - 49250 Memory - 63380 UX - 76547 Total score 316618 269164 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 880 +77% 655 Snapdragon 680 371 Multi-Core Score Exynos 880 +17% 1804 Snapdragon 680 1547

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 880 n/a Snapdragon 680 441 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Score - 441

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS

[Medium] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[Low] Fortnite - 23 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 65 FPS

[Low] World of Tanks Blitz - 62 FPS

[Medium] Genshin Impact - 26 FPS

[Low] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Snapdragon 680

CPU Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77

6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53) Cores 8 8 Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 5 W -

Graphics GPU name Mali-G76 MP5 Adreno 610 Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600 GPU frequency 720 MHz 950 MHz Execution units 5 2 Shading units 80 96 FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686 Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Exynos 5123 X11 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13 5G support Yes No Download speed Up to 3500 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1380 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.0 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2020 October 2021 Class Mid range Low end Model number S5E8805 SM6225 Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site