Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali-G76 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 316K vs 269K
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|80369
|GPU
|-
|49250
|Memory
|-
|63380
|UX
|-
|76547
|Total score
|316618
|269164
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 880 +77%
655
371
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 880 +17%
1804
1547
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Score
|-
|441
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|65 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 MP5
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|2
|Shading units
|80
|96
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1380 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|S5E8805
|SM6225
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
