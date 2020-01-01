Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Performs 49% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +7%
1825
Snapdragon 720G
1710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +3%
290576
Snapdragon 720G
281076

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Adreno 618
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 500 MHz
Cores 5 -
Number of ALUs 80 128
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7125
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

Comments

