Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 720G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Performs 49% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +15%
666
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +7%
1825
1710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +3%
290576
281076
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|500 MHz
|Cores
|5
|-
|Number of ALUs
|80
|128
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7125
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
