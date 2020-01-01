Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 730 – what's better?

Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 730

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Performs 49% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 252K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +23%
666
Snapdragon 730
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +1%
1825
Snapdragon 730
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +15%
290576
Snapdragon 730
252629

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Snapdragon 730

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Adreno 618
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 500 MHz
Cores 5 -
Number of ALUs 80 128
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 April 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AA
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730 and Exynos 880 or ask any questions
