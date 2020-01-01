Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 750G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
47
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 14%) AnTuTu 8 score – 331K vs 290K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +8%
666
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +1%
1825
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
290576
Snapdragon 750G +14%
331783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Cores
|5
|-
|Number of ALUs
|80
|128
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 694
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7225
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G official site
