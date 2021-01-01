Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 820 – what's better?

Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 820

Exynos 880
VS
Snapdragon 820
Exynos 880
Snapdragon 820

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Announced 4-years and 7-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 293K vs 168K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Performs 16% better in floating-point computations
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 880
vs
Snapdragon 820

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 880 +74%
293075
Snapdragon 820
168785
CPU - 63233
GPU - 56800
Memory - 26215
UX - 23240
Total score 293075 168785

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 880 +104%
656
Snapdragon 820
322
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 880 +128%
1852
Snapdragon 820
813
Image compression - 48 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.36 images/s
Speech recognition - 19.45 words/s
Machine learning - 17 images/s
Camera shooting - 10.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.68 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 231.4 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Snapdragon 820

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2150 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 7 W 11 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Adreno 530
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 720 MHz 624 MHz
Execution units 5 2
Shading units 80 256
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 498 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 28MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 November 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MSM8996
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site

