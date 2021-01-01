Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
45
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
29
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
48
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Announced 4-years and 7-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 8 score – 293K vs 168K
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Performs 16% better in floating-point computations
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2150 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|63233
|GPU
|-
|56800
|Memory
|-
|26215
|UX
|-
|23240
|Total score
|293075
|168785
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 880 +104%
656
322
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 880 +128%
1852
813
|Image compression
|-
|48 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|8.36 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|19.45 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|10.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.68 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|231.4 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Snapdragon 820
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|7 W
|11 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|624 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|2
|Shading units
|80
|256
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|November 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1