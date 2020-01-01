Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 821
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Announced 3 years and 11 months later
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 290K vs 175K
- Performs 11% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2342 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +94%
666
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +141%
1825
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +65%
290576
175868
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2342 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|653 MHz
|Cores
|5
|-
|Number of ALUs
|80
|256
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|519 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24 бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|July 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996 Pro
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
