We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Announced 3 years and 7 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Performs 3% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +70%
666
Snapdragon 835
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +6%
1825
Snapdragon 835
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +3%
290576
Snapdragon 835
281291

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Snapdragon 835

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2450 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76 MP5 Adreno 540
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency - 710 MHz
Cores 5 -
Number of ALUs 80 256
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 558 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X16 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 16
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced May 2020 November 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MSM8998
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 880 or ask any questions
