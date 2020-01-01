Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Announced 3 years and 7 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Performs 3% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +70%
666
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +6%
1825
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 880 +3%
290576
281291
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|-
|710 MHz
|Cores
|5
|-
|Number of ALUs
|80
|256
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|November 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8998
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Related Comparisons
- Exynos 880 and Snapdragon 855
- Exynos 880 and Snapdragon 730G
- Exynos 880 and Snapdragon 720G
- Exynos 880 and Snapdragon 665
- Exynos 880 and Helio G90T
- Snapdragon 835 and Kirin 980
- Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 845
- Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 712
- Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 710
- Snapdragon 835 and Snapdragon 660