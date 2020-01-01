Exynos 880 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Announced 2 years and 6 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 40% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2000 MHz)
- Performs 26% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 360K vs 290K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 880 +50%
666
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 880 +4%
1825
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
290576
Snapdragon 845 +24%
360535
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|710 MHz
|Cores
|5
|-
|Number of ALUs
|80
|256
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|December 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SDM845
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
