We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali G76 MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 291K
- 48% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2000 MHz)
- Announced 10-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|136565
|GPU
|-
|166857
|Memory
|-
|94975
|UX
|-
|110727
|Total score
|291675
|453946
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
661
Snapdragon 860 +13%
750
Multi-Core Score
1833
Snapdragon 860 +43%
2617
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Snapdragon 860
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|7 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76 MP5
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|5
|-
|Shading units
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|March 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
