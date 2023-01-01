Exynos 880 vs Exynos 1280 VS Exynos 880 Exynos 1280 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali-G76 MP5 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 880 Performs 18% better in floating-point computations Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280 Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm) Higher GPU frequency (~39%)

Higher GPU frequency (~39%) Announced 1-year and 10-months later

Announced 1-year and 10-months later Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 413K vs 316K

Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 413K vs 316K 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 880 316618 Exynos 1280 +31% 413428 CPU - 123097 GPU - 119277 Memory - 66809 UX - 106045 Total score 316618 413428 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 880 655 Exynos 1280 +12% 733 Multi-Core Score Exynos 880 1804 Exynos 1280 +3% 1859 Image compression - 116.6 Mpixels/s Face detection - 13.5 images/s Speech recognition - 33.1 words/s Machine learning - 29.3 images/s Camera shooting - 13.1 images/s HTML 5 - 1.97 Mnodes/s SQLite - 556.4 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 880 n/a Exynos 1280 2287 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 13 FPS Score - 2287

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Exynos 1280

CPU Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77

6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G76 MP5 Mali-G68 MP4 Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2 GPU frequency 720 MHz 1000 MHz Execution units 5 4 Shading units 80 48 FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 487 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 108MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Exynos 5123 - 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 3500 Mbps Up to 2550 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1380 Mbps Up to 1840 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.0 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info Announced May 2020 March 2022 Class Mid range Mid range Model number S5E8805 S5E8825 Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site Samsung Exynos 1280 official site