We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali-G76 MP5 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Performs 18% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 413K vs 316K
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 880
vs
Exynos 1280

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 880
316618
Exynos 1280 +31%
413428
CPU - 123097
GPU - 119277
Memory - 66809
UX - 106045
Total score 316618 413428
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 880
655
Exynos 1280 +12%
733
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 880
1804
Exynos 1280 +3%
1859
Image compression - 116.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.5 images/s
Speech recognition - 33.1 words/s
Machine learning - 29.3 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.97 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 556.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Exynos 1280

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 MP5 Mali-G68 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 720 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 5 4
Shading units 80 48
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 487 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3500 Mbps Up to 2550 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1380 Mbps Up to 1840 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 March 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number S5E8805 S5E8825
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site Samsung Exynos 1280 official site

