Exynos 880 vs Exynos 1280
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali-G76 MP5 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
49
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Performs 18% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~39%)
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- Shows better (up to 31%) AnTuTu 9 score – 413K vs 316K
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|123097
|GPU
|-
|119277
|Memory
|-
|66809
|UX
|-
|106045
|Total score
|316618
|413428
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
655
Exynos 1280 +12%
733
Multi-Core Score
1804
Exynos 1280 +3%
1859
|Image compression
|-
|116.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|13.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|33.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|29.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|13.1 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.97 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|556.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Score
|-
|2287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Exynos 1280
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 MP5
|Mali-G68 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|4
|Shading units
|80
|48
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|487 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1380 Mbps
|Up to 1840 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8805
|S5E8825
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|Samsung Exynos 1280 official site
