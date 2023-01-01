Exynos 880 vs Exynos 850 VS Exynos 880 Exynos 850 We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali-G76 MP5 graphics) and Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Samsung Exynos 880 Performs 4.6x better in floating-point computations

Performs 4.6x better in floating-point computations Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 316K vs 144K Pros of Samsung Exynos 850 Higher GPU frequency (~14%)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Exynos 880 +119% 316618 Exynos 850 144823 CPU - 43099 GPU - 24795 Memory - 35711 UX - 41901 Total score 316618 144823 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Exynos 880 +309% 655 Exynos 850 160 Multi-Core Score Exynos 880 +91% 1804 Exynos 850 943 Image compression - 74.3 Mpixels/s Face detection - 10.4 images/s Speech recognition - 16.7 words/s Machine learning - 12.4 images/s Camera shooting - 5.29 images/s HTML 5 - 1.38 Mnodes/s SQLite - 356.2 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Exynos 880 n/a Exynos 850 508 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 3 FPS Score - 508

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Exynos 850

CPU Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77

6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers TDP 5 W 3 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G76 MP5 Mali-G52 MP1 Architecture Bifrost Bifrost GPU frequency 720 MHz 820 MHz Execution units 5 6 Shading units 80 96 FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 126 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes No Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem Exynos 5123 - 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13 5G support Yes No Download speed Up to 3500 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1380 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.0 5.0 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info Announced May 2020 May 2020 Class Mid range Low end Model number S5E8805 S5E3830 Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site Samsung Exynos 850 official site