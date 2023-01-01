Exynos 880 vs Exynos 850
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali-G76 MP5 graphics) and Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
70
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
42
28
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Performs 4.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 316K vs 144K
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|43099
|GPU
|-
|24795
|Memory
|-
|35711
|UX
|-
|41901
|Total score
|316618
|144823
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 880 +309%
655
160
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 880 +91%
1804
943
|Image compression
|-
|74.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|10.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|16.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|12.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.29 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.38 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|356.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|3 FPS
|Score
|-
|508
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Exynos 850
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 MP5
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|6
|Shading units
|80
|96
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|126 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1380 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2020
|May 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|S5E8805
|S5E3830
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
|Samsung Exynos 850 official site
