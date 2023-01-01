Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 880 vs Exynos 850 – what's better?

Exynos 880 vs Exynos 850

Exynos 880
VS
Exynos 850
Exynos 880
Exynos 850

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 880 (with Mali-G76 MP5 graphics) and Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Performs 4.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 316K vs 144K
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 880
vs
Exynos 850

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 880 +119%
316618
Exynos 850
144823
CPU - 43099
GPU - 24795
Memory - 35711
UX - 41901
Total score 316618 144823
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 880 +309%
655
Exynos 850
160
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 880 +91%
1804
Exynos 850
943
Image compression - 74.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 10.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 16.7 words/s
Machine learning - 12.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 5.29 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.38 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 356.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Score - 508

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 880 and Exynos 850

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 5 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 MP5 Mali-G52 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 5 6
Shading units 80 96
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 126 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 3500 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1380 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2020 May 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number S5E8805 S5E3830
Official page Samsung Exynos 880 official site Samsung Exynos 850 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
32 (72.7%)
12 (27.3%)
Total votes: 44

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 vs Samsung Exynos 850
2. MediaTek Helio G80 vs Samsung Exynos 850
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Samsung Exynos 850
4. MediaTek Helio P35 vs Samsung Exynos 850
5. Samsung Exynos 1280 vs Samsung Exynos 880
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 vs Samsung Exynos 880
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 850 and Exynos 880, or ask any questions
EnglishРусский