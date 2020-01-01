Exynos 8890 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8890 (Mali-T880 MP12) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
53
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 178K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Performs 31% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
375
A11 Bionic +149%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
A11 Bionic +78%
2338
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178605
A11 Bionic +79%
319949
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Midgard
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|12
|3
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.1
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|-
