Exynos 8890 vs A11 Bionic

Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8890 (Mali-T880 MP12) with the newer 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A11 Bionic
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 178K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Performs 31% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890
375
A11 Bionic +149%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
A11 Bionic +78%
2338
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
178605
A11 Bionic +79%
319949

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2300 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4.3 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Apple GPU
Architecture Midgard -
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Execution units 12 3
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.1
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
