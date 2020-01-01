Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Apple A9

Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890
VS
Apple A9
Apple A9

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8890 (Mali-T880 MP12) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Has 6 more cores
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 170K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890
375
Apple A9 +45%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +31%
1310
Apple A9
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +5%
178605
Apple A9
170365

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2300 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 12 6
Shading units 192 192
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 September 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (55.6%)
4 (44.4%)
Total votes: 9

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Samsung Exynos 8890
2. HiSilicon Kirin 710 or Samsung Exynos 8890
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Samsung Exynos 8890
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or Samsung Exynos 8890
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Apple A9
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Apple A9
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Apple A9
8. Apple A14 Bionic or Apple A9
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 or Apple A9

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish