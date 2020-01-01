Exynos 8890 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8890 (Mali-T880 MP12) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Has 6 more cores
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 170K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
375
Apple A9 +45%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +31%
1310
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +5%
178605
170365
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Apple A9
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|6
|Shading units
|192
|192
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|September 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|-
