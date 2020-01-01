Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Kirin 710 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Kirin 710

Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890
VS
Kirin 710
Kirin 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710 (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Performs 11% better in floating-point computations
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710
  • Announced 2 years and 9 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +13%
372
Kirin 710
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +9%
1310
Kirin 710
1202
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
н/д
Kirin 710
159540

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Kirin 710

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G51
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 12 4
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation - GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 July 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site HiSilicon Kirin 710 official site

