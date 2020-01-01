Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 160K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Announced 4-years and 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +16%
375
Kirin 710A
323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +12%
1310
Kirin 710A
1170
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +12%
178605
Kirin 710A
160009

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G51
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 12 4
Shading units 192 64
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 June 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
