We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Supports 5% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +9%
375
Kirin 950
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +1%
1310
Kirin 950
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +3%
178605
Kirin 950
173287

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 12 4
Shading units 192 64
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 November 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site -

