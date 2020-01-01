Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Kirin 955

Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890
VS
Kirin 955
Kirin 955

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 119K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Supports 5% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +10%
375
Kirin 955
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +19%
1310
Kirin 955
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +50%
178605
Kirin 955
119162

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 12 4
Shading units 192 64
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 April 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 8890 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. Samsung Exynos 8890 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
3. Samsung Exynos 8890 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
4. Samsung Exynos 8890 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
5. Samsung Exynos 8890 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
6. HiSilicon Kirin 955 and HiSilicon Kirin 970
7. HiSilicon Kirin 955 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
8. HiSilicon Kirin 955 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
9. HiSilicon Kirin 955 and HiSilicon Kirin 659

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 955 and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish