We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Higher GPU frequency (~60%)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 208K vs 178K
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 26.82 GB/s)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.3

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890
375
Kirin 960 +3%
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
Kirin 960 +22%
1600
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
178605
Kirin 960 +17%
208614

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1037 MHz
Execution units 12 8
Shading units 192 128
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 October 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site -

