Exynos 8890 vs Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Announced 1 year and 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Performs 39% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 26.82 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890
372
Kirin 970 +5%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
Kirin 970 +6%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
н/д
Kirin 970
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 746 MHz
Cores 12 12
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation - GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2015 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Exynos 8890 or ask any questions
