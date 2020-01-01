Exynos 8890 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
37
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
46
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Performs 39% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 26.82 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
372
Kirin 970 +5%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
Kirin 970 +6%
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|12
|12
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|-
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
