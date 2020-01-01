Exynos 8890 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
61
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
66
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2 years and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 26.82 GB/s)
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
372
Kirin 980 +87%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
Kirin 980 +90%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|12
|10
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|-
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
