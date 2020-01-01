Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2 years and 10 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 26.82 GB/s)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890
372
Kirin 980 +87%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
Kirin 980 +90%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
н/д
Kirin 980
403506

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 720 MHz
Cores 12 10
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation - GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced November 2015 August 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

