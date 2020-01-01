Exynos 8890 vs Dimensity 700
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Supports 57% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 17.07 GB/s)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Announced 5-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 176K
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|66254
|-
|GPU
|33458
|-
|Memory
|37963
|-
|UX
|37509
|-
|Total score
|176654
|286122
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
373
Dimensity 700 +44%
538
Multi-Core Score
1316
Dimensity 700 +31%
1727
|Image compression
|69.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|10.14 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|21.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.55 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.3 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|328.9 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Dimensity 700
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|November 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
