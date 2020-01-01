Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Supports 57% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Announced 5-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 176K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

SoC:
Exynos 8890
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 8890
176654
Dimensity 700 +62%
286122
CPU 66254 -
GPU 33458 -
Memory 37963 -
UX 37509 -
Total score 176654 286122

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 8890
373
Dimensity 700 +44%
538
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 8890
1316
Dimensity 700 +31%
1727
Image compression 69.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 10.14 images/s -
Speech recognition 21.6 words/s -
Machine learning 17.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.55 images/s -
HTML 5 1.3 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 328.9 Krows/s -

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Midgard Valhall
GPU frequency 650 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2015 November 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

