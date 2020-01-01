Exynos 8890 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Performs 4.6x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 109K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 4-years and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +113%
375
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +30%
1310
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +64%
178605
109082
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|32
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|June 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1