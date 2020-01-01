Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Helio G90 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Helio G90

Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890
VS
Helio G90
Helio G90

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Performs 44% better in floating-point computations
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 178K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890
375
Helio G90 +37%
513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
Helio G90 +27%
1661
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
178605
Helio G90 +26%
225894

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Helio G90

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G76 MC4
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 12 4
Shading units 192 64
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 172.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 July 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6785
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site MediaTek Helio G90 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Samsung Exynos 8890
2. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Samsung Exynos 8890
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Samsung Exynos 8890
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Samsung Exynos 8890
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and MediaTek Helio G90
6. Samsung Exynos 9611 and MediaTek Helio G90
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and MediaTek Helio G90
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and MediaTek Helio G90
9. MediaTek Helio G90T and MediaTek Helio G90

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90 and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish