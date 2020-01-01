Exynos 8890 vs Helio G90
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
41
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Performs 44% better in floating-point computations
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
- Announced 3-years and 9-months later
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 225K vs 178K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
375
Helio G90 +37%
513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
Helio G90 +27%
1661
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178605
Helio G90 +26%
225894
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Helio G90
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|4
|Shading units
|192
|64
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|172.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6785
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90 official site
