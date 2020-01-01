Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Helio G90T

Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890
VS
Helio G90T
Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Announced 3 years and 9 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890
372
Helio G90T +33%
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
Helio G90T +25%
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
н/д
Helio G90T
288623

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 800 MHz
Cores 12 4
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation - GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2015 July 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Exynos 8890 or ask any questions
