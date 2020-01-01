Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Performs 27% better in floating-point computations
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Announced 4-years and 11-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 300K vs 178K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890
375
Helio G95 +38%
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
Helio G95 +23%
1608
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
178605
Helio G95 +68%
300142

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 12 4
Shading units 192 64
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 September 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

