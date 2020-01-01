Exynos 8890 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Performs 6.1x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 98K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +140%
375
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +73%
1310
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +82%
178605
98305
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Helio P22
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|64
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|May 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
