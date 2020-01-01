Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Performs 6.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 98K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +140%
375
Helio P22
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +73%
1310
Helio P22
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +82%
178605
Helio P22
98305

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 64
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 May 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6762R
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

