We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Performs 5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.93 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 103K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +145%
375
Helio P23
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +53%
1310
Helio P23
859
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +73%
178605
Helio P23
103316

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 32
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2015 August 2017
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - MT6763V/CT
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P23 and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
