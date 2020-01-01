Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Helio P35 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Helio P35

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 98K
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +121%
375
Helio P35
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +34%
1310
Helio P35
978
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +82%
178605
Helio P35
98266

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Helio P35

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 64
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 44.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 December 2018
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - MT6765
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site MediaTek Helio P35 official site

