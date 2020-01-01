Exynos 8890 vs Helio P60
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
49
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +36%
375
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +15%
1310
1139
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +3%
178605
172946
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Helio P60
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|3
|Shading units
|192
|48
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|86 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|February 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6771
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
Cast your vote
4 (40%)
6 (60%)
Total votes: 10