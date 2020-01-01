Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Helio P70 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2100 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 190K vs 178K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +24%
375
Helio P70
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
Helio P70 +6%
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
178605
Helio P70 +7%
190902

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Helio P70

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 12 3
Shading units 192 48
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 255 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 October 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site MediaTek Helio P70 official site

