We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 223K vs 178K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
375
Helio P90 +5%
393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
Helio P90 +15%
1501
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178605
Helio P90 +25%
223094
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Helio P90
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Midgard
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|970 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|3
|Shading units
|192
|12
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|November 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6779
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
