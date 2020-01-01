Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Helio P90 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Helio P90

Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890
VS
Helio P90
Helio P90

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 8 score – 223K vs 178K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890
375
Helio P90 +5%
393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
Helio P90 +15%
1501
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
178605
Helio P90 +25%
223094

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Helio P90

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Midgard PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 970 MHz
Execution units 12 3
Shading units 192 12
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No APU 2.0
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 November 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6779
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site MediaTek Helio P90 official site

