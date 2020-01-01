Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Performs 5.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 319% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 97K
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +112%
375
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +62%
1310
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +84%
178605
97286
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 439
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|1
|Shading units
|192
|96
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM439
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1