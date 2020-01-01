Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 439 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 439

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Performs 5.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 319% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 97K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +112%
375
Snapdragon 439
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +62%
1310
Snapdragon 439
809
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +84%
178605
Snapdragon 439
97286

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 439

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 505
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 650 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 12 1
Shading units 192 96
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 5 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2015 June 2018
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - SDM439
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 439 and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
