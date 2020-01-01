Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 450 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 450

Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890
VS
Snapdragon 450
Snapdragon 450

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Supports 260% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1 year and 8 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +146%
372
Snapdragon 450
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +35%
1310
Snapdragon 450
972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 450

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 506
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 650 MHz 600-650 MHz
Cores 12 -
Number of ALUs - 96
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation - GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2015 June 2017
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - SDM450
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 450 and Exynos 8890 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish