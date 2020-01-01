Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 450
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Supports 260% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +146%
372
151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +35%
1310
972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
88067
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|600-650 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|-
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|June 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM450
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 8890 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Samsung Exynos 8890 vs HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Samsung Exynos 8890 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Samsung Exynos 8890 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Samsung Exynos 8890 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs Samsung Exynos 7904
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs MediaTek Helio P35
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs HiSilicon Kirin 659