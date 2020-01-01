Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 460

Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890
VS
Snapdragon 460
Snapdragon 460

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 147K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Announced 4-years and 3-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +3%
1310
Snapdragon 460
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +21%
178605
Snapdragon 460
147298

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 610
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 256
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2015 January 2020
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - SM4250-AA
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Samsung Exynos 8890
2. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Samsung Exynos 8890
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Samsung Exynos 8890
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Samsung Exynos 8890
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Snapdragon 460
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 460
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 460
9. MediaTek Helio G80 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 460 and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish