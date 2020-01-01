Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 13.91 GB/s)
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 147K
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Announced 4-years and 3-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +47%
375
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +3%
1310
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +21%
178605
147298
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 460
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|256
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
