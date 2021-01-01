Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 480

Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890
VS
Snapdragon 480
Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Supports 58% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 17 GB/s)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 5-years and 3-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 176K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 8890
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 8890
176794
Snapdragon 480 +38%
244695
CPU 66254 -
GPU 33458 -
Memory 37963 -
UX 37509 -
Total score 176794 244695

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 69.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 10.14 images/s -
Speech recognition 21.6 words/s -
Machine learning 17.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 10.55 images/s -
HTML 5 1.3 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 328.9 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 480

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 619
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Execution units 12 -
Shading units 192 -
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2015 January 2021
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - SM4350
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Samsung Exynos 8890
2. HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Samsung Exynos 8890
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Samsung Exynos 8890
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Samsung Exynos 8890
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 480

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish