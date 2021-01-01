Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 480
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Supports 58% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 17 GB/s)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Announced 5-years and 3-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 176K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|66254
|-
|GPU
|33458
|-
|Memory
|37963
|-
|UX
|37509
|-
|Total score
|176794
|244695
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
372
Multi-Core Score
1322
|Image compression
|69.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|10.14 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|21.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|10.55 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.3 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|328.9 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 480
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|12
|-
|Shading units
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|January 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4350
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
