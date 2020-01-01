Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Supports 152% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 10.66 GB/s)
- Performs 53% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 117K
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +113%
375
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +32%
1310
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +52%
178605
117454
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 630
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|1
|Shading units
|192
|96
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM630
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
