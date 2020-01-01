Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 630 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 630

Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890
VS
Snapdragon 630
Snapdragon 630

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Supports 152% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 10.66 GB/s)
  • Performs 53% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 117K
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +113%
375
Snapdragon 630
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +32%
1310
Snapdragon 630
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +52%
178605
Snapdragon 630
117454

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 630

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 508
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 650 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 12 1
Shading units 192 96
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 163 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 10.66 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 642
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2015 May 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM630
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 730
2. Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 625
3. Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 835
4. Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 636
5. Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 821
6. Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 845
7. Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 665
8. Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 835
9. Snapdragon 630 vs Snapdragon 660
10. Snapdragon 630 vs Helio P60

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 630 and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish