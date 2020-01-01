Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 632 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Supports 260% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 122K
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +23%
1310
Snapdragon 632
1061
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +46%
178605
Snapdragon 632
122692

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 632

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 506
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 650 MHz 725 MHz
Execution units 12 1
Shading units 192 96
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 124.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1

Connectivity

Modem - X9 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2015 June 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM632
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site

