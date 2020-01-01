Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 632
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Supports 260% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 122K
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +42%
375
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +23%
1310
1061
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +46%
178605
122692
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 632
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|7 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|725 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|1
|Shading units
|192
|96
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|124.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|June 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM632
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site
